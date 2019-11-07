Mo. Casino Can't Shake Workers' Paycheck Deduction Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:37 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge ruled Thursday that a casino in Kansas City, Missouri, can't escape a proposed class action over paycheck deductions that purportedly covered employees' gaming license fees, saying the workers showed their pay fell below minimum wage because of the deductions. U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough denied a bid by IOC-Kansas City Inc., which does business as Isle of Capri Casino Kansas City, to dismiss the employees' latest complaint, pointing to a 2002 Eleventh Circuit decision in Arriaga v. Florida Pacific Farms that holds an employer cannot deduct from wages the cost of facilities that primarily benefit the...

