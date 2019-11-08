Mass. Hospital To Pay Fired Whistleblower Surgeon $13M

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 6:54 PM EST) -- Massachusetts General Hospital has agreed to pay one of its former surgeons $13 million to settle his claims he was fired in retaliation for speaking out about safety issues related to the hospital's practice of allowing surgeons to double-book operations. "There is much about this journey that has been challenging for me, but I don't regret the path I chose," Dr. Dennis W. Burke, an orthopedic surgeon who worked at MGH for 35 years prior to his termination in 2015, said in a statement after the settlement agreement was reached Thursday. In addition to agreeing to pay Burke $13 million, the...

