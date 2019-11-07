HBO Wins Arbitration Stay In MJ Estate’s ‘Neverland’ Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 7:18 PM EST) -- A California federal judge Thursday granted HBO's request to stay his order requiring it to arbitrate the Michael Jackson estate's breach of contract suit over the documentary "Leaving Neverland," giving HBO a chance to appeal the arbitration order without risk of stepping on its free speech rights. In a tentative ruling issued ahead of Thursday's hearing in Los Angeles, U.S. District Judge George H. Wu agreed with HBO's the assertion that it could suffer irreparable harm through immediate arbitration while also repeating past sentiments that the case is very atypical with little previous case law to guide his rulings. The judge...

