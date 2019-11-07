Arpaio Hits HuffPost, Rolling Stone With New Defamation Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 11:25 PM EST) -- Former Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio launched a fresh defamation suit on Thursday seeking more than $300 million in damages from HuffPost, Rolling Stone and journalists at both publications after recently losing a similar case in the same Washington, D.C., federal court. Arpaio claimed the publications and journalists had defamed him, in the case of HuffPost and senior political reporter Kevin Robillard by saying Arpaio had been “sent to prison” for contempt of court, and in the case of Rolling Stone and staff writer Tessa Stuart by describing the former sheriff as an “ex-felon.” Arpaio was convicted of contempt —...

