Hollywood Agents Fight Guild's Bid To Duck Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:51 PM EST) -- Hollywood talent agencies urged a California federal court Wednesday not to toss their allegations that the union representing film and television writers is orchestrating an illegal boycott, arguing that the activity goes far beyond any labor exemptions to antitrust law. William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, Creative Artists Agency and United Talent Agents are embroiled in a dispute with the Writers Guild of America over a code of conduct the union implemented for agents that represent its members. The talent agencies claim the union is violating antitrust law by preventing writers from working with agents who refuse to adhere to the rules....

