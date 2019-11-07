Sens. Back DOE's Caution On 6 GHz Spectrum Sharing

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 5:47 PM EST) -- A dozen Democratic and Republican senators have backed the U.S. Department of Energy's resistance to a Federal Communications Commission spectrum-sharing plan, saying it would be "bad policy" to force utilities to share the airwaves with Wi-Fi users without proper safeguards. Led by Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, Tuesday's letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai criticizes the agency's proposed dual use of the 6 GHz band, which is currently used by critical infrastructure providers such as utilities to remotely manage energy grids and other resources. "Given the criticality of electricity, water and natural gas services to our economy and lifestyles, it is bad...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS