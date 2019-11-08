Insurer Can't Get Quick Win In Hurricane Irma Coverage Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 2:10 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has denied an insurance company’s bid for a quick win in a row with a country club over coverage for damages the club sustained from Hurricane Irma, saying the request is premature because there are still material facts in dispute. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele on Thursday denied Zurich American Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment against Grey Oaks Country Club Inc.’s breach of contract claim over Zurich’s alleged failure to compensate the club for the full amount of its damages and loss resulting from the hurricane. Judge Steele discounted Zurich’s assertion that it owes no...

