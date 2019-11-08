H&M Wants Worker Bag Check Class Cert. Revoked

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 2:37 PM EST) -- H&M has urged a California federal judge to decertify classwide treatment on claims that workers weren’t paid for time spent in security checks after their shifts ended, arguing the clothing chain doesn’t have a uniform practice of requiring every worker to go through such a check post-shift. The company said Thursday there were a number of reasons to undo an August 2018 decision in which U.S. District Judge Edward Davila granted class certification on claims stemming from H&M Hennes & Mauritz LP’s post-shift inspections. For one thing, the company said that there isn’t a common policy that all workers have to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS