Keurig Beats Claims Of Arsenic-Laced Bottled Water, For Now

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 10:31 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Thursday tossed a consumer lawsuit alleging that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. misled the public by not disclosing that some of its bottled water had unsafe levels of arsenic, saying the plaintiff had not sufficiently shown he suffered an injury, but the judge will allow him to file an amended complaint. In an eight-page order, U.S. District Judge Susan Illston found that consumer plaintiff John Pels failed to plead a particularized injury — one that affected him in a “personal and individual way” — by failing to show that the Peñafiel brand of bottled water he bought...

