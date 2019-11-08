Zohar Funds Want Tilton Suit Sent To Del. Bankruptcy Court

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:42 PM EST) -- Company investment vehicles the Zohar Funds are urging a federal court to send litigation with founder Lynn Tilton over ownership of the funds’ portfolio companies to Delaware bankruptcy court, asserting the First State has jurisdiction over the dispute because it impacts Zohar’s Chapter 11 there. In a court filing Thursday, Zohar argued that the dispute with Tilton over ownership of equity in various portfolio companies does not belong in the Southern District of New York — where it has sat since 2017 — because it deals with how bankruptcy estate assets will be liquidated. The dispute “is no longer a determination”...

