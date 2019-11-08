Beck Redden Digs Into Depositions To Win $176M For HP

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- In July, Beck Redden LLP partner Alex Roberts was sitting with his family on a plane to Hawaii, and while his kids binged movies, he spent the hours reading transcripts of depositions conducted by another firm for his client, HP Inc. Roberts' in-flight reading was part of a monthslong effort to get evidence prepared by that firm ready for an October jury trial. The trial was coming in a complex case over allegations that Taiwan-based optical disk drive supplier Quanta Storage Inc. was part of a sweeping price-fixing conspiracy that drove up the cost of components HP used in its computers....

