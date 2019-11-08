Netflix, News Outlets Hit With 2nd 'Wild Wild Country' Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- The controversial religious group that was the subject of Netflix’s “Wild Wild Country” hit the acclaimed documentary’s makers with a second copyright infringement suit Thursday, slamming the series as “little more than a repackaging of content purloined from other authors and filmmakers.” The Osho International Foundation — which says it owns and promotes the works of Rajneesh, whom they call Osho — tore into the Emmy-winning 2018 docuseries, saying the “universe of infringement is even vaster than previously understood,” according to a new copyright infringement suit filed Thursday in California federal court. It’s the foundation’s second copyright infringement suit lodged against Netflix...

