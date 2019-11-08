Saudi Citizens Charged With Smuggling Gun Parts Out Of US

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:09 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors have accused three men of transporting firearm parts from the U.S. to Saudi Arabia in violation of federal laws that require a license to export goods, according to court filings. The three Saudi nationals — Hatim Humeed Alsufyani, 36, Mosab Alzahrani, 27, and Abdulwahab Mohammed A. Alabdulwahab, 30 — allegedly intentionally violated section 2778 of the Arms Export Control Act, which gives the president authority to control how weapons are transported in and out of the U.S., by not obtaining an export license from the U.S. Department of State, according to indictments made public Wednesday. “All three defendants are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS