Dow To Fund $77M Preservation Effort To End Pollution Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:02 PM EST) -- The Dow Chemical Co. will pay for $77 million worth of natural resource restoration projects to settle claims that contamination from its main plant polluted two Michigan rivers, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Friday. Under the deal, Dow Chemical will implement eight restoration projects, including improving the natural habitat for local fish and wildlife, and pay an additional $21.75 million that the Attorney General’s Office and the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan will use to fund other restoration programs. The settlement, which took more than 10 years to negotiate, resolves a suit filed simultaneously Friday in Michigan federal court...

