Ex-PwC Partner Tells Jury KPMG Met Auditing Standards

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:19 PM EST) -- A former PricewaterhouseCoopers partner testified Friday that KPMG's annual audits of Merrimack College met the professional standards for auditors, as the accounting giant began its defense in the Massachusetts jury trial over its alleged responsibility for not catching a $4.1 million student loan fraud. At the close of the second week of the Boston trial, KPMG called Lee Ann Leahy to the stand, who said she worked at PwC specializing in university and college audits from 1996 until her retirement roughly 18 months ago. Under examination by George Salter of Hogan Lovells, Leahy said during her time at PwC she conducted...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS