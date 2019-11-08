Ex-Alstom Exec Found Guilty On 11 Counts In Bribery Trial

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 12:52 PM EST) -- A jury found former Alstom SA executive Lawrence Hoskins guilty of a scheme to bribe Indonesian officials on Friday, convicting on all but one count in the long-awaited Foreign Corrupt Practices Act trial. Former Alstom executive Lawrence Hoskins, who prosecutors said initiated a bribery scheme during his last few years at the French conglomerate, was found guilty of Foreign Corrupt Practices Act violations on Friday. (AP) Hoskins was charged in 2012 with initiating the scheme during his last few years at the French conglomerate to help its Connecticut-based subsidiary Alstom Power Inc. win a $118 million energy contract. Over the course...

