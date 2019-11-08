NJ Town Seeks To Toss Judge's 'Audacious' Suit Over Arrest

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- A New Jersey town sued by a judge over her arrest for allegedly harboring her fugitive ex-boyfriend urged a federal court to toss the discrimination case Friday, blasting the “audacity” of the jurist's attempt to rehash matters that were already examined by ethics authorities. In a dismissal brief, the township of Woodbridge said the claims by Superior Court Judge Carlia M. Brady should be collaterally estopped — meaning barred because they’ve been previously litigated — given that her arrest arose from the same set of facts that resulted in the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct’s recommendation to remove her from...

