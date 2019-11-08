FCC Finds Sinclair-Linked Stations Bungled AT&T Deal Talks

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:16 PM EST) -- Twenty stations tied to Sinclair Broadcast Group failed to work with AT&T to retain and restore local broadcast programming on satellite and internet platforms, the Federal Communications Commission said Friday, calling the infraction "the most egregious example of delay that we have encountered." The FCC directed the stations to offer workable proposals in bargaining talks with AT&T's DirecTV and U-Verse to end a five-month blackout of the local programming Sinclair offers. "We find that defendants' actions, including a persistent refusal to negotiate, an unreasonable delay of negotiations, and a failure to respond to AT&T's proposals, violated each of the per se...

