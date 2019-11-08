Cannabis Blank Check Co. Among 2 IPOs Raising $450M

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:53 PM EST) -- Two blank check companies, including one seeking to acquire cannabis-related businesses, debuted in public markets Friday after pricing initial public offerings totaling $450 million, sustaining an otherwise tepid IPO market that is seeing few operating companies go public. Stable Road Acquisition Corp., which is focused on the cannabis sector, raised $150 million after selling 15 million units at $10 each. Advised by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP, Stable Road saw its shares began trading Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SRAC.” Juniper Industrial Holdings, which is targeting the industrial sector, also raised $300 million by offering, selling $30 million units...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS