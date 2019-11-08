DC Circ. Revives H-1B Spousal Work Rule Challenge

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:52 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit reversed a lower court’s decision to toss a group of IT workers’ challenge to an Obama-era rule allowing H-1B visa holders’ spouses to work in the U.S., saying the group has shown the rule subjects its members to added competition in the job market. A panel of three judges granted Save Jobs USA’s bid to reverse a district court’s September 2016 ruling that the group had failed to show its members would face injury from the rule and therefore lacked standing to sue. The panel sided with Save Jobs’ argument that the rule harms its members by boosting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS