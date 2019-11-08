Juul's Online Verification Violates Ill. Biometric Law, Suit Says

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:57 PM EST) -- The photo verification software that Juul Labs Inc. uses in its online age-verification process improperly scans and stores consumers' facial geometry in violation of Illinois’ biometric privacy law, a proposed class alleges in state court. Juul implemented the photo verification process to combat underage use of its electronic cigarette products, but failed to provide customers the written disclosures required under the state Biometric Information Privacy Act, Illinois consumer Michelle Flores alleged Thursday. Juul’s use of facial recognition technology in its age-verification process “exposes its customers to serious and irreversible risks,” particularly because Juul has never told them its intentions for storing...

