Full Fed. Circ. Won't Rehear Venue Dispute In UT Patent Case

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 4:18 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit said Friday it would not reconsider a September ruling that state entities must follow patent venue rules and that the University of Texas cannot sue Boston Scientific for infringement in a Texas court. The court denied UT's request that it rehear the case en banc, leaving in place a ruling that affirmed a lower court's decision to transfer the lawsuit out of the Western District of Texas because Boston Scientific does not have sufficient ties to the area. Asking that the case be reheard, UT argued federal patent venue rules don't dictate where cases involving state entities must...

