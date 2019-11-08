Suit Says OSU Covered Up Doc's Sex Abuse Of 'Thousands'

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:17 PM EST) -- More than 40 former athletes and workers have hit Ohio State University with yet another lawsuit claiming it looked the other way while Dr. Richard Strauss sexually assaulted them and "thousands" of others for decades in "perhaps the greatest sex abuse scandal in American history." Led by former OSU hockey player James Khalil, the survivors paint a detailed and disturbing picture of the "culture of institutional indifference" that left Strauss unscathed even as he allegedly groped, drugged and anally raped "hundreds, perhaps thousands, of young men." Their 168-page complaint, filed Thursday, follows at least 12 other lawsuits filed against OSU in...

