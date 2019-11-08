Fed. Circ. Affirms Dish's PTAB Win After Remand Bid Fails

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:23 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision invalidating claims in a Customedia patent on digital management systems, days after refusing the company’s bid for a new PTAB review in light of the board’s structure being found unconstitutional. The appeals court summarily affirmed, without explanation, the PTAB’s decision in covered business method review finding Dish Network had shown claims in the patent are invalid because they cover only the abstract idea of delivering rented content to a user. Customedia had asked for a new PTAB hearing after the Federal Circuit’s Oct. 31 ruling finding the procedure...

