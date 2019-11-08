Bankrupt Undersea Cable Firm Ditches Ch. 11 Sale Plans

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:30 PM EST) -- Bankrupt undersea cable company Global Cloud Xchange announced Friday it has vacated a sale process in its Delaware Chapter 11 and is moving forward with plans to emerge as a standalone company when it completes its reorganization. In a news release, Global Cloud said it plans to seek approval in December for its debt-for-equity plan, which is supported by more than 75% of its lenders and will slash $150 million of its debt load. After completing an initial phase to seek a potential buyer, the company said it decided to terminate the sale process and move forward with its plan to...

