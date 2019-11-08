FTC Asks 5th Circ. To Unpause La. Appraisers Case

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 7:11 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked the Fifth Circuit to reverse a ruling that paused the agency's in-house proceeding against the Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board, arguing the board is attempting to avoid the process set up by Congress to review enforcement actions. The FTC is looking to flip a July ruling from U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson in Louisiana federal court that stayed the agency's administrative trial over claims the appraisers board's fee rules violate antitrust law. The trial is on hold while the board asks the district court to review a commission decision that found it's not entitled...

