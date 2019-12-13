2020 Will Be A Year Of Decision For States

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 1:43 PM EST) -- Under the glare of the national census, 2020 will be a year of decision for the states. In the last of our three-part series looking ahead at key issues for states in the coming year, we consider the fact that most states will choose legislatures that in 2021 will redistrict congressional and legislative seats on the basis of the census. Some 6,000 of the nation’s 7,383 state legislators will be elected. Eight governors, who in many states play a role in redistricting, also will be elected in 2020. “This is the Big Kahuna of elections for redistricting,” said Tim Storey, executive director...

