FCC To Probe Whether Follow-Up Texts Violate TCPA

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:36 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is examining whether companies that send text messages should be able to send follow-up messages for clarification when a user opts out of a corporate contact list. The commission on asked the public on Thursday to weigh in on a petition filed by Capital One asking the FCC to rule that the bank has the right to contact customers who opt-out of informational texts to determine whether they want to sever all contact or merely stop receiving certain categories of messages. Specifically, Capital One has asked the FCC to rule that a "sender may clarify in an...

