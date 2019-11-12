IP Rights, Player Contracts Top Legal Risks In Esports Survey

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:13 PM EST) -- Esports industry sources view the intellectual property and licensing rights disputes and whether player contracts provide adequate employment protections as posing increased legal risks for the growing industry, although they still expect continued investment from traditional sports and private equity, a survey from the law firm Foley & Lardner LLP released Tuesday revealed. Intellectual property rights and licensing issues topped legal issues that pose substantial risks to the esports industry with 61% of respondents identifying that as a concern. This represents an 11% increase from the responses in last year's survey, pushing it past cybersecurity and malware as the top concern,...

