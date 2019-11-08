House Dems Seek Update On FCC Location-Tracking Probe

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission is facing pressure from House Democrats to release the results of its investigation into wireless carriers that sell data that third parties use to track cell phone users. In a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai on Friday, 11 members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee said the agency appears to be slow-rolling an investigation into how the carriers ended up releasing the data, citing a lack of response despite repeated congressional inquiries. "Despite announcing that it began an investigation into the wireless carriers after being made aware of the allegations in 2018, the FCC has...

