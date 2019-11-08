High Court Will Hear Booking.com Trademark Battle

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 3:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and agreed to hear a case over whether Booking.com's name is too generic for trademark protection. The justices granted a petition for certiorari filed this summer by the agency, which wants the court to overturn a lower court decision that allowed Booking.com to register its name as a trademark. USPTO has said the ruling could have "serious and immediate anticompetitive effects" if upheld. The grant sets the stage for a closely watched trademark case over the extent to which the addition of ".com" to an otherwise generic term...

