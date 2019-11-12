German Report May Be Road Map For Future AI Regulation

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 1:24 PM EST) -- As artificial intelligence races to the horizon, global lawmakers and regulators are starting to lace up their running shoes to try to catch up. The first big indicator of where the law may be headed has just emerged from Germany’s Data Ethics Commission, which released a landmark 240-page report on Oct. 23 with 75 recommendations for regulating data, algorithmic systems and AI.[1] The report responds to the challenges of the AI-driven world ahead — one in which computers will be steadily more capable of executing sophisticated functions that depend not just on what their human masters design and direct, but on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS