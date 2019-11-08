Insurer Says It Doesn't Owe Coverage In Flaming Booze Suit

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 10:20 PM EST) -- An insurer is looking to avoid covering an insurance agency for allegedly botching a Florida bar's liability protection for its signature flaming drinks by selling it a policy with exclusions for fiery cocktails like the one that burned a patron at Aku Aku Tiki Bar in Orlando. Endurance American Specialty Insurance Co. asked the court to declare it has no duty to indemnify Libertate Insurance LLC in a negligence suit brought by Aku Aku's owner, who claims Libertate's agent was a frequent patron who knew the bar served flaming cocktails but failed to sell it an adequate policy. Libertate didn't disclose...

