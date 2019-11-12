CFPB Tells Court Small-Biz Loan Data Rule 'Outline' Is Coming

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has told a California federal court that it plans within a year to release an "outline of proposals" for rules implementing a nearly decade-old mandate to collect small-business lending data, a project that community groups are suing the agency for allegedly ignoring. The CFPB's disclosure came in a Friday brief responding to a push by the California Reinvestment Coalition and other advocates to have the court impose a six-month deadline for the agency to write the final regulations it needs to start collecting and publishing data from financial institutions on loan applications by small, women- and...

