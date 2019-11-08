Trump To Appeal Tax Subpoena To High Court In Next Week

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 8:57 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump within the next week will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether his accounting firm is required to furnish his tax returns to the Manhattan district attorney, his legal team said Friday. Trump will petition the high court to overrule a Nov. 4 decision by the Second Circuit that his accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, is required to furnish his tax returns to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. The returns are part of an investigation into hush-money payments to two women alleged to have had affairs with Trump, according to a letter to U.S. District Judge Victor...

