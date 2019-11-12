What Headlines Missed About ‘Cartel’ Traders’ Trial 1 Year Ago

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:56 PM EST) -- One year ago, a Manhattan federal jury acquitted three British foreign exchange traders of antitrust violations —including our client, Richard Usher, a former JP Morgan Chase & Co. forex trader based in London — for their participation in an online chatroom known, by outsiders, as “the cartel.”[1] Despite flashy headlines about “the cartel” leading up to the trial, and despite the government’s intense focus at trial on “cartel” chats, the New York City jury rejected the notion of an illegal cartel agreement, acquitting the defendants and sending the three men home to the U.K. So what did the headlines miss about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS