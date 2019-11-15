Real Estate Rumors: Rockwood, Kushner, Landmark

Law360 (November 15, 2019, 8:25 PM EST) -- Rockwood Capital has provided $100 million of financing for a property in Lower Manhattan, Commercial Observer reported on Friday. The commercial mortgage-backed securities loan is part of a larger $365 million CMBS package for 180 Water St., and Deutsche Bank AG is the other main lender, according to media reports two weeks ago. A Vanbarton Group venture owns the building, which was recently converted from office to apartments and includes retail at the ground floor, Commercial Observer said. Kushner Cos. will need to renegotiate its $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank AG for The New York Times building in Manhattan amid multiple...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS