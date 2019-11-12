Soccer Agent Says He Lied About Bribes To Snag Elite Job

Law360, London (November 12, 2019, 7:08 PM GMT) -- A soccer agent charged with bribery told a London jury Tuesday he lied repeatedly about being corrupt to an investigative journalist he believed represented an Asian investor because he wanted them to buy a football club. Giuseppe "Pino" Pagliara, 64, told the Southwark Crown Court jury he was “poking” an undercover Daily Telegraph journalist when he boasted that he could “corrupt everyone” and would “give bungs everywhere.” Pagliara insisted he was lying when he claimed to have bribed high-profile soccer managers, including former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson and former England managers Steve McClaren and Sam Allardyce. Pagliara told the jury...

