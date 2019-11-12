Milk Producer Dean Foods Files Ch. 11 Amid Sale Talks

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 10:35 AM EST) -- Dean Foods, one of the largest milk producers in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 in a Dallas bankruptcy court Tuesday, saying it is seeking an asset sale to escape problems brought on in part by falling milk consumption and unfunded pension obligations. The Dallas-based company said in an announcement Tuesday that it has secured $850 million in debtor-in-possession financing and is in "advanced discussions" with national milk marketing cooperative Dairy Farmers of America Inc., one of Dean’s top unsecured creditors, regarding the sale of nearly all of its assets. "Despite our best efforts to make our business more agile and...

