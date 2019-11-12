EU Clears Telia's $1B Broadcasting Deal With Conditions

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 7:30 PM EST) -- Europe’s competition enforcer on Tuesday cleared Swedish telecom company Telia Co. AB’s planned $1 billion purchase of broadcasting and media assets from Bonnier AB, after Telia agreed to a number of distribution conditions. The European Commission said in a statement that it has accepted remedies proposed by Telia to fix issues the agency uncovered with the wholesale supply and retail distribution of television channels in Finland and Sweden. Margrethe Vestager, head of competition policy for the commission, said the fixes will protect consumers in those member states. “With the decision, consumers in Finland and Sweden continue to benefit from a wide...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS