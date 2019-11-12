Slack Moves To Exit Investor's Suit Over Direct Listing

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:49 PM EST) -- Business messaging platform Slack is urging a California federal court to toss a proposed class action stemming from its direct listing, contending the offer's structure precludes the case from moving forward. Slack Technologies Inc.'s Nov. 8 motion to dismiss comes after investor Tyler Dennee filed a suit in September alleging the company omitted key details of its strategy for dealing with service outages in the lead up to its direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange. California-based Slack and a slate of its executives told U.S. District Judge Susan Illston in the motion to dismiss that because of the “anonymizing” nature...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS