Trump Will Raise Tariffs 'Substantially' If China Talks Falter

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will “substantially” raise tariffs on Chinese imports if the U.S. and Beijing are unable to finalize the details of an early-phase trade deal that the two governments unveiled a month ago. Addressing the Economic Club of New York in Manhattan, Trump did not offer many new details about his ongoing trade talks with China, telling the crowd that "we're close" and that a final accord “could happen soon.” But the president said he will only sign a deal that is good for the U.S. and that he will take further action against Chinese commerce...

