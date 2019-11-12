High Court Passes On BNSF Disability Bias Case

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:25 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away BNSF Railway’s request to review a Ninth Circuit decision that found the company illegally revoked an applicant’s job offer after he declined to pay for a company-mandated MRI. The justices declined to grant BNSF's petition to review the Ninth Circuit ruling that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by refusing to hire applicant Russell Holt, who wouldn't pay for a pre-hire MRI proving his fitness to work. The suit was initially filed in September 2014 by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission against BNSF, alleging the railroad's actions violated the ADA. It stemmed from a disability bias charge by...

