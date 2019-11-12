Feds Want Lawmaker's Atty DQ'd In Campaign Finance Case

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 8:06 PM EST) -- A law firm should be disqualified from representing U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter in litigation over his alleged misuse of campaign contributions on vacations, extramarital affairs and other expenses, as the firm has also counseled witnesses in the case, the federal government has argued. The Southern District of California should disqualify Higgs Fletcher & Mack LLP from counseling Hunter, R-Calif., because it has also represented Hunter’s campaign treasurer Bruce Young, campaign fundraiser Sheila Hardison, and field representative Joseph Browning in the case, according to Monday’s motion by the federal government. The three witnesses have already provided testimony about matters such as...

