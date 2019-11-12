Merger Would Open Peroxide Market To Collusion, FTC Warns

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:22 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission does not have to prove that a $625 million merger between two hydrogen peroxide manufacturers will result in clear-cut price-fixing, only that it makes such collusion more likely, an attorney for the agency said Tuesday as a trial over the agency's attempt to stop the deal kicked off. During opening arguments in the commission's bid to block Evonik Industries AG's purchase of PeroxyChem Holding Co., FTC lawyer James Edward Rhilinger III told U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly that the hydrogen peroxide market is already vulnerable to anti-competitive conduct, and elimination of a competitor would make it easier...

