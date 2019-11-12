Justices Rebuff Tribal Court Challenge By Ex-Employee

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a petition by a former administrator of the Cedarville Rancheria of Northern Paiute Indians, leaving in place a Ninth Circuit ruling that will allow the California tribe to pursue claims of shady dealings by the ex-employee in tribal court. Former Cedarville tribal administrator Duanna Knighton, who was employed by the tribe from July 1996 until her March 2013 resignation, had filed a July petition arguing that her due process rights were violated in the dispute because the tribe's court was created after she left the tribe and that a Ninth Circuit decision...

