High Court Allows Sandy Hook Families To Sue Remington

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 2:41 PM EST) -- The Supreme Court rejected a bid by Remington on Tuesday to review a ruling by Connecticut state courts that allowed the families of Sandy Hook shooting victims to sue the gunmaker. The high court did not give its reasoning for rejecting the petition for certiorari, as is customary. The denial will allow a case to go forward that Remington Arms Co. LLC claims will lead to a deluge of suits against the gun industry. "The families are grateful that the Supreme Court upheld precedent and denied Remington’s latest attempt to avoid accountability," Joshua D. Koskoff of Koskoff Koskoff & Bieder PC, who...

