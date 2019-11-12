Expert Report Backs Case Against Doc, Texas Justices Told

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- A Texas patient who claims a doctor's approval of his early hospital discharge from gallbladder surgery led to him breaking his ankle at home has asked the Texas Supreme Court to reinstate his case, saying that his expert's report was good enough to keep it alive. Raymond Colquitt, who sued Dr. Matthew Lovitt for medical malpractice, said the Fifth Court of Appeals improperly ruled his expert's report did not meet the good faith requirement under the Texas Medical Liability Act. That court ruled in July that the expert report failed to provide "insight and guidance" as to the proper medical care...

