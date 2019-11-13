Ex-Law School Prof Seeks To Revive Fraud Suit Against ABA

Law360 (November 13, 2019, 6:21 PM EST) -- A former law school professor urged the Seventh Circuit Wednesday to revive his fraud suit over the American Bar Association’s accreditation standards, saying misunderstandings on both sides of the bench caused his suit to get permanently tossed. Jeffrey Malkan, who formerly taught at the State University of New York at Buffalo Law School, said a lower court misunderstood his claim for damages when it found “zero connection” between his 2008 termination and the ABA’s enforcement powers over its standards for accredited law schools. And on his end, Malkan misunderstood that a dismissal with prejudice was the alternative he chose when he elected not...

