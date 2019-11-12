NJ Judge OKs $12M For 2 Firms In Chemical Price-Fix Deal

Law360 (November 12, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal court gave its final approval to a $33 million settlement package over the alleged price-fixing and bid-rigging of certain water treatment chemicals, including more than $12 million in attorney fees and costs for Miller Law LLC and Stearns Weaver Miller Weissler Alhadeff & Sitterson PA. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo's Nov. 7 approval capped three years of litigation against General Chemical Corp. and others in the multidistrict antitrust litigation who were accused of inflating the price of liquid aluminum sulfate, a chemical used for water treatment and paper production, between 1997 and 2011. The settlement class includes...

